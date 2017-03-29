New Details Emerge About Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble

All new details have surfaced about Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. Rumors have been circulating in the media this week that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her new beau were separating. However, a source close 61-year-old Kris Jenner has revealed that she and Corey Gamble actually have not broken up at this time, and are still “together.”

Rock out.. A post shared by Corey Gamble (@coreygamble) on Sep 27, 2016 at 12:49pm PDT

“Kris and Corey are still together,” the insider said.

“Kris may have a strong personality but she vibes with with Corey,” said the source. “And he’s great with the kids, all the girls love and respect Corey.”

The news comes on the same week that rumors began circulating in the media that Kris Jenner and her 36-year-old beau had called it quits. Other sources close to the Kardashian clan matriarch claim that she is worried about the slipping ratings for her E! News reality show, and that her relationship with Corey has caused her to lose “focus.”

“Kris told Corey that she needed some space so that she could focus on her family and the show right now,” a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan told RadarOnline. “She said that she was getting side-tracked with this relationship and that she needed to put her family before her own needs and wants.”

The insider continued by saying: “Kris just really wants to focus on the show right now to ensure that her family stays on air. A lot of people in her inner circle think that Corey was nothing but a rebound from Caitlyn anyways!”

Yesterday’s glam with @etienneortega and @andrewfitzsimons love you guys!!! #kuwtk #foreverfilming #family #squad A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Mar 25, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

While Kris Jenner is worried about the success of her family’s reality show, she has reportedly been looking to tack on the Kardashian name to another TV series. However, this time she is looking to start an animated program based on her family’s lives. Learn more here.

Do you think Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble make a cute couple?

