Kris Jenner Confronts Caitlyn Jenner About Her New Tell-All Memoir

Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir has been sending shockwaves throughout Hollywood this week, but no one was more affected by some of the shocking claims than Caitlyn’s ex-wife wife Kris.

In the next episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, viewers will see what Kris thought of the memoir and what happened when she confronts the I Am Cait star about the book.

According to the Daily Mail, Kris tries to discuss the book, The Secrets of My Life, with Caitlyn, but the latter is not ready for the confrontation.

“Don’t even go down this road because I’m not talking about it,’ Caitlyn reportedly tells Kris.

E! released a clip from KUWTK that shows Kris discussing her thoughts with daughters Kim and Khloe Kardashian. Jaded by the failed communication with Caitlyn, Kris feels beyond hurt by her ex.

“I’ve done nothing but open my home and my heart to someone who doesn’t give a s—,” she says. “I’ve never been so angry and betrayed at someone in my life.”

Her present daughters are more than sympathetic, defending their mother for what she views as outlandish claims about their marriage.

“Caitlyn has the right to feel however she feels, but why bring my mom into this one more time?” Kim says in a confessional. “I just feel so bad for my mom.”

At the end of the conversation, Kris emphasizes that she’s had enough of Caitlyn’s betrayal, which will surely only get worse once The Secrets of My Life hits shelves on Tuesday.

“I’m not gonna be used as a person who benefits someone else’s life just to make them look better,” Kris says. “I just can’t sit back and be an enabler anymore.”

