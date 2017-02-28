Kourtney Kardashian Under Fire for Photo of 4-Year-Old Daughter Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian’s fans are not happy.

Our Oscar Sunday. Yes, that’s a lip ring. Thanks @kimkardashian A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 27, 2017 at 11:04am PST

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a selfie with her little girl on Instagram on Monday, February 27, and pointed out a particular piece of controversial jewelry.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our Oscar Sunday,” she captioned the shot. “Yes, that’s a lip ring. Thanks @kimkardashian.”

It’s not clear if the ring is real or fake, but that didn’t stop Kardashian’s social media followers from laying into the mom of three.

“A child shouldn’t have that. Period,” one person wrote.

“You got your little daughter a lip ring? And parent of the year goesssss to,” another said.

“Why don’t you just add a belly button ring too?” one fan commented.

Others pointed out that the ring probably wasn’t real, but that didn’t stop commenters from backing down.

This story first appeared at Womanista.