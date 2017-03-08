Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Skintight Mini-Dress In New Pics

Kourtney Kardashian just revealed one of her sexiest looks ever. The 37-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to unleash steamy pics that show her rocking a skintight mini-dress that will take your breath away.

Styling Diary, on my app. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 7, 2017 at 3:29pm PST

The skin-filled snap shows the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sporting a former-fitting leather dress that features a plunging neckline. The racy outfit flaunts Kourtney’s tanned and toned pins as she strikes a seductive pose and smolders for the camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To complete the chic ensemble, Kourtney sported a pair of leather boots and a multi-colored fur coat that was draped over her shoulders. Her signature raven-black locks were parted down the middle and tied up in a bun. Kourtney opted for a minimal makeup look with a slightly smoky eye and lip gloss.

The mother-of-three was photographed standing in a massive closet full of colorful clothes and a vast running shoe collection.

Kourtney Kardashian was clearly feeling her glamorous look as she posted another photo on Instagram shortly after that showed her rocking the same outfit.

She shared both pictures with the caption: “Styling Diary, on my app.”

Styling Diary, on my app. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 7, 2017 at 11:14am PST

In other news for Kourtney Kardashian, she was spotted with a new mystery man in West Hollywood last Thursday. Check out the pics here.

The sighting of Kourtney with her new beau came only weeks after her former boyfriend and father of her children, Scott Disick, reportedly popped the question to her while on vacation in Costa Rica.

Even though Kourtney turned down Scott’s marriage proposal, Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner is still rooting for the two of them together.

“I have always been a fan of Kourtney and Scott together, so that would be my first choice,” the 61-year-old momager said, according to Us Weekly. “I love Scott like he’s one of my kids. We’ve been through thick and thin, and I hang in there with him.”

To keep up with Kourtney Kardashian, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think are Kourtney Kardashian’s sexiest Instagram pics?

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Kourtney Kardashian, Us Weekly]