Kourtney Kardashian Shares Everything From Her Steamy Costa Rica Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian has posted a video montage of her recent trip to Costa Rica. The pics and videos were all taken from the oldest Kardashian sister’s Snapchat and edited together for her Youtube page. The montage feature’s Kourt and Co. enjoying themselves and relaxing in the beautiful Central American country.

First up we see Kourtney swinging side to side in a large hammock, followed by a vid of her using the bunny-face filter while wearing a stylish zebra print robe. Also in on the fun is littler sister Kylie Jenner who teases the camera with a little “off the shoulder bra strap” number.

Kourtney’s daughter Penelope gets in on the fun too, as we see the ladies boasting, what appears to be, matching pink outfits. Not one to slack off too much, Kourtney does take some time out do a photo shoot while in the tropical paradise, so we get some shots of her preparing for that, as well as a sneak peek at the final, steamy product.

GODDESS 🌚 #kourtneykardashian A photo posted by Kourtney’s Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:02pm PST

Amidst all the lounging and modeling, Kourt also shares another adorable bunny filter pic, and one of some cute pink pumps. Near the end, we see what looks like some picks of Kourt returning to the States and getting back to the grind by pushing herself to do some hard exercise. She even captioned the final pic, “I am crazy when I don’t workout.”

