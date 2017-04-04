Kourtney Kardashian Dons Thong While Vacationing With Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian has been spotted on vacation with none other than ex-husband Scott Disick.

The two were spotted by Daily Mail photographers in Oahu, Hawaii with their three children Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

The family was seen enjoying a waterfall/swimming area together.

But while Disick sat off to the side with the two-year-old Reign, all eyes were on Kardashian.

Kourt was sporting a white one-piece swimsuit with a thong rear. She splashes around in the waterfall with a friend while showing off her perfect curves.

The mother-of-three is all smiles during swim as she plays with Mason and Penelope.

You can click here to see all the photos of Kourtney, Scott and their kids.

Kourtney hasn’t just kept the revealing pics to the paparazzi as of late.

On her Instagram account (@kourtneykardash) the oldest Kardashian daughter has been dishing out a plethora of steamy shots.

Some recent shots include the socialite sporting only a towel, a booty-filled lineup of friends, and a clip of her and her sister Khloe boxing in skin-tight workout attire.

As for her relationship with Disick, recent reports are less than promising. Sources say that Kourt recently rejected a proposal from her ex to remarry.

At least the two are cordial enough to come together for a fun-filled vacation with their children.

What do you think of Kourtney and Scott’s relationship?

