Kourtney Kardashian Spotted With New Beau

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian has been spotted out on the town with an all-new beau.

Thursday evening she was spotted with a mystery man in West Hollywood. The 37-year-old reality star was all smiles as she walked back to her hunky beau’s luxury vehicle. But she didn’t leave with him.

Kourtney was casually dressed for her “date” in a low-cut white t-shirt that she wore under a black cropped jacket plus skin-tight leather trousers and black and white sneakers. She left her long brunette hair down to cascade over her shoulders.

Her beau was super casual as well in a grey hoodie, white patterned t-shirt and distressed skinny blue jeans with cream-colored cowboy boots. His hair was neatly razor buzzed on the sides and back, leaving a longer quiff on top. He also sported a light beard.

The mother-of-three has been getting out and about more since her split with Scott Disick. The pair was together for 10 years. They share children Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two.

It appears Kourt has yet to find a new partner, despite her being linked to 22-year-old pop star Justin Bieber. She actually re-fueled rumors of a romance with the hitmaker after they spent last Saturday night together at Hollywood hotspot, The Peppermint Club.

The two met up after she partied at a birthday party for Jessica Alba’s husband Cash Warren. The pair ended their late-night rendezvous at Delilah Restaurant in West Hollywood at 2am.

A source told PEOPLE the couple “hung out together with friends, but didn’t spend the night together. They chatted, had fun but that was it. Kourtney is finished hooking up with Justin.”

