Kourtney Kardashian Posts Cleavage-Filled Throwback Pic Featuring Painful Split

Kourtney Kardashian just unleashed a new cleavage-filled pic on Instagram that was totally sexy but also looked quite painful. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Thursday evening to post the eye-catching snap.

New York nights with @joycebonelli 😼😼#tbt A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 16, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

The 37-year-old captioned the photo: “New York nights with @joycbonelli #tbt.”

The image shows the black-haired beauty getting down and dirty on a multi-colored rug showing off her flexibility while doing the splits. The mother of three was rocking a revealing black top that featured an extremely deep plunging neckline that showcased her ample cleavage, and a pair of loose-fitting beige pants. Her long locks were tied up into a messy bun and she was sporting her signature smoky eye look.

The stunning image was massively popular with Kourtney’s loyal fans as they liked the post more than 539k times and shared thousands of comments.

Earlier this week, Kourtney Kardashian caused a stir on social media with another one of her pics. However, it wasn’t necessarily the photo itself that was the source of the attention.

The reality star shared a photo that showed her putting her hand to her forehead as if she was searching for something or someone in the distance. She captioned the snap: “me looking for a f*ck to give.”

While some of her followers thought it was simply a humorous caption that Kourtney slapped on the pic, others thought she was throwing shade at her ex Scott Disick, who recently outed himself as being a “sex addict.’

me looking for a fuck to give A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

At this time, Kourtney and Scott Disick are no longer together. He has been seen on several booze-filled occasions hanging out with scantily-clad women in recent weeks, and it doesn’t appear that the former couple will be reconciling anytime soon.

Even though Kourtney turned down Scott’s marriage proposal back in February during a family vacation, Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner is still rooting for the two of them together.

“I have always been a fan of Kourtney and Scott together, so that would be my first choice,” the 61-year-old momager said, according to Us Weekly. “I love Scott like he’s one of my kids. We’ve been through thick and thin, and I hang in there with him.”

