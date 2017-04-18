Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Super Steamy Photo For Turning 38

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated turning 38 by posting a skin-filled snap on social media that is borderline NSFW. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to unleash the wildly steamy photo that leaves nothing to the imagination.

birthday suit A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

The black-haired beauty shared the photo with the caption: “birthday suit.”

The racy image shows the mother of three stripped down completely nude. She was photographed breaching out of the what appears to be a massive pool while whipping her long locks behind her head. Kourtney’s toned abs and curvy figure were on full display as she allowed droplets of water to splash on and around her. The strategic lighting of the shot was the only thing protecting the E! fixture’s modesty.

As you might imagine, Kourtney’s followers have been totally losing their minds over the risqué picture. In less than two hours, the reality star’s fans showered the post with more than 503k likes and thousands of comments from her adoring fans.

Kourtney Kardashian is the eldest of her famous siblings: Kim, 36, Khloe, 32, Rob, 30, Kendall Jenner, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan matriarch, Kris Jenner, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post to celebrate Kourtney’s birthday.

The 61-year-old captioned the snap: “Happy birthday beautiful @kourtneykardash!! From the day you were born you have blessed me with so much joy! You bring happiness love and light and are such an inspiration to me, and everyone around you. You are such an incredible mother, sister, friend, and daughter and I love you more than words can ever say… you are beautiful inside and out my sweet girl, have an amazing day, mommy xoxo #love #family #grateful #happybirthdaykourtney.”

[H/T Daily Mail]