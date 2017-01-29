Kourtney Kardashian Channels Her Inner Baywatch In New Vacation Photo

One can only begin to imagine what it must be like to travel as a Kardashian. In addition to being one of the most famous families on the planet, dealing with constant attention when going through an airport, the socialites appear to travel with a tremendous amount of luggage to contain their massive wardrobe they bring with them. Just like the rest of her family, Kourtney Kardashian continues to demonstrate their dapper attire while they vacation in Costa Rica, as she documented a new swimsuit on Snapchat.

You can go to Daily Mail to see more photos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A photo posted by Kourtney’s Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Jan 29, 2017 at 6:20am PST

A photo posted by Kourtney’s Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Jan 29, 2017 at 6:20am PST

Possibly inspired by the upcoming Baywatch film, the 37-year-old mother-of-two donned a swimsuit similar to the iconic red one-piece. However, Kourtney’s suit had more of a flourish to it, choosing a suit with an impressive shimmer to it.

UP NEXT: Kendall Jenner Could Give Up Modeling For Photography

Wandering through her shots, you can see her hair and makeup team getting her ready to go out, allowing her to just sit back and relax. Kourtney is only one of many of the Kardashian/Jenner clan to document their entire Costa Rican adventure, as they’ve all chronicled virtually every moment of the experience.

What do you think of Kourtney’s one-piece? Do you think it’s as effective as the skimpier options that some of her sisters are going with? Let us know in the comments!

MORE NEWS: Kardashian Costa Rica pics revealed / Best Kylie Jenner Instagram Photos of 2016 | Kim Kardashian’s Return To Instagram | Khloe Kardashian’s Best Moments In 2016

[H/T Daily Mail]