Kong: Skull Island Conquers Box Office

Kong: Skull Island has claimed victory at the box office, earning $61 million and the top spot in its opening weekend. That well exceeds projections, which had Kong: Skull Island making between $45 million and $50 million in its first three days.

The total still isn’t enough top Logan‘s opening weekend take of $88.4 million, which remains the best of 2017 so far. Kong: Skull Island also has a considerably higher budget to make up for, coming in at $185 million compared to Logan‘s $97 million. Logan is also R-rated, which means some younger viewers who may be interested in seeing Hugh Jackman’s final outing as Wolverine will have to wait until the film is available on home media.

In its second weekend at the box office, Logan dropped 58% to earn $37.8 million. That puts Logan‘s domestic box office total at about $152.6 million.

Kong: Skull Island currently has an 83.65 ComicBook Composite Score and a 4.18 out of 5 ComicBook User Rating. Logan boasts an 88.68 ComicBook Composite Score, making it the second-highest ranked comic book movie, and a 4.74 out of 5 user ranking, putting it at the top of that chart. See how these film’s box office totals compare to others with ComicBook.com’s box offices chart and give Kong: Skull Island your own rating below.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ Kong: Skull Island reimagines the origin of the mythic Kong in a compelling, original adventure from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings of Summer) In the film, a diverse team of explorers is brought together to venture deep into an uncharted island in the Pacific – as beautiful as it is treacherous – unaware that they’re crossing into the domain of the mythic Kong.

In Logan, it’s 2029. Mutants are gone–or very nearly so. An isolated, despondent Logan is drinking his days away in a hideout on a remote stretch of the Mexican border, picking up petty cash as a driver for hire. His companions in exile are the outcast Caliban and an ailing Professor X, whose singular mind is plagued by worsening seizures. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy abruptly end when a mysterious woman appears with an urgent request–that Logan shepherd an extraordinary young girl to safety. Soon, the claws come out as Logan must face off against dark forces and a villain from his own past on a live-or-die mission, one that will set the time-worn warrior on a path toward fulfilling his destiny.

