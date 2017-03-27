Famous Guitarist Strangely Goes Missing And Later Found ‘Not In Great Condition’

Ronnie Younkins, the lead guitarist for the band Kix, went missing this past Saturday in strange circumstances and was reportedly found on Sunday in bad condition, according to TMZ.

The other Kix band members went to Ronnie’s place in Maryland to pick him up on their way to Pennsylvania. When they arrived, Younkins was nowhere to be found. They tried calling him multiple times and didn’t hear anything from their fellow bandmate.

The band continued on to Pennsylvania to perform at Hummel’s Wharf Fire Company. During the concert, the band explained to the audience that Younkins was missing and that they were extremely concerned about his well-being.

On Sunday morning, Younkins was finally located, however, he was “not in great condition and very upset.” No word yet as to what happened.

After the show, several social media users took to Facebook to speak out on the situation.

“Anyone know if Ronnie is ok?” one user wrote.

“We saw you play at the Wharf tonight! Even with a guitar MIA you guys rocked that place!” another commented. “Hope he turns up and is ok.”

Younkins has previously struggled with addiction and went to rehab for alcohol in 2015. The other Kix guitarist, Brian Forsythe, spoke out about Ronnie at the time.

“[Ronnie returned to rehab] for a little bit – for a month and a half, two months,” said Forsythe. “He did kind of a refresher course. He had been sober for a long time and then had this relapse, so we had to stick him back in there just to get him back on track.”

Back in 2014, Younkins opened up about his struggles saying, “My drinking and drugging went overboard.” After checking into rehab, Younkins said that the treatment was life-changing. “I took it seriously,” he said. “And it saved my life.”

We wish Ronnie Younkins a speedy and full recovery.

