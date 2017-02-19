Godzilla And Other Monsters Referenced In Kong: Skull Island Credits

When building a shared universe in the movies, it’s an unwritten rule that a post-credit scene, teaser, or “tag” must be used in order to maximize hype and get the Google fingers going. And it seems like the newly dubbed MonsterVerse will be doing just that.

After it was announced Kong: Skull Island would take place in the same film universe as the newest Godzilla film, and that both would build to an epic clash between the characters, many speculated how the next King Kong film would build onto that.

Well, it seems they’re taking a page from the Marvel playbook.

Warner Bros. have released the credit roll to the forthcoming Kong: Skull Island which were then picked up by SciFi Japan, showing the full list of cast, crew, and music credits used in the film.

Most interesting, however, is the ownership statement of Godzilla and other monsters referenced in the film, owned by Toho.

The full line states:

‘Characters of “Godzilla,” “King Ghidorah,” “Mothra” and “Rodan” created and owned by Toho Co., Ltd.’

This line would not be required if the characters were merely hinted at, but legal ownership must be clarified if they are shown on screen or referenced by name. So expect to see or hear about the classic Godzilla monsters in some capacity.

This comes in the wake of Latino Review’s Kellvin Chavez’ tweet hinting at a post-credits scene in Kong: Skull Island.

With Godzilla: King of Monsters currently set to start production in Atlanta soon, and the Godzilla vs. Kong film set to hit theaters in 2020, it makes sense that Kong: Skull Island will begin to build the connective tissue established in Godzilla.

It’s already been revealed that John Goodman’s character plays a representative of Monarch, the company seen in Godzilla.

We’ll find out if we get actual glimpses of the other monsters or if they’re merely mentioned, but at this point, other Toho monsters will be referenced in the King Kong film in some capacity.

Kong: Skull Island stars Tom Hiddleston (Thor: Ragnarok), Samuel L. Jackson (The Avengers), Oscar-winner Brie Larson (Room), John Goodman (10 Cloverfield Lane) and John C. Reilly (Guardians of the Galaxy). The international ensemble cast also includes Tian Jing, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, John Ortiz, Thomas Mann, Shea Whigham, Toby Kebbell and Eugene Cordero.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings of Summer) directs the film from a screenplay by Max Borenstein, John Gatins, Dan Gilroy and Derek Connolly. The film is produced by Legendary’s Thomas Tull and Jon Jashni with Mary Parent. The executive producers are Eric McLeod and Alex Garcia.

The film will be released worldwide in 2D, 3D in select cinemas, and IMAX on March 10, 2017.

