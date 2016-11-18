Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s Mother Dies At 73 After Battle With Dementia

Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s mother, Linda Payne Williams, passed away Wednesday at the age of 73 after battling dementia, Williams confirmed in an Instagram post Thursday.

“I will remember you this way, Mom,” Williams-Paisley captioned a photo of her mother smiling. “Rest in love and peace. Linda Williams: June 22nd, 1943-November 16, 2016.”

Williams-Paisley recently chronicled her mother’s disease in her book, Where the Light Gets In: Losing My Mother Only to Find Her Again, sharing that she first noticed changes in her mother’s behavior when she told her she would be marrying her now-husband, Brad Paisley and was met with no reaction.

“We are such a close family and I was the first kid to get engaged, and I thought, ‘That’s what it is,’ ” the author and actress previously told PEOPLE.

William-Paisley’s father, Gurney Williams, cared for his wife until he and his children placed her in a long-term care facility in 2012. In Williams-Paisley’s book, she noted that it was important for her to embrace the woman her mother became.

“It was really important to me to have the silver linings and the positives in it,” she said.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com