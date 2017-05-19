Kim Zolciak Weighs In About Her Son And That Gun

Kim Zolciak has officially weighed in on the controversy regarding her son holding a real gun.

The Don’t Be Tardy star ignited a social media firestorm earlier this week after she posted a photo on Snapchat of a questionnaire that her son Kash filled out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On the paper, 4-year-old Kash wrote that he loves his former NFL player Dad “because he lets me hold his real gun.”

The 38-year-old mother of six received heavy backlash from her followers saying that it was irresponsible to allow a child to hold a real gun. However, Kim has spoken out and said that all the critics need to relax.

Zolciak said that whenever her husband, Kroy Biermann, lets Kash hold the firearm that it is never loaded.

According to TMZ, Kim said that her son “is not shooting it, and we have a huge safe that we put the gun in, and in there they are not loaded as well.”

This isn’t the first time this week that Kim Zolciak has been involved in some intense drama. The Atlanta native and her famous family have been on vacation this past week in Turks and Caicos, and the reality star relayed a story about blasting a woman that made a comment about her kids.

Zolciak wrote on Instagram: “This lady on the beach came up to me and said, ‘Could you keep you and your kids quiet? It’s a very quiet peaceful beach.’ B**ch, what? They’re 4 and 5. We’ve been nothing but respectful. I told her, ‘Well, why are you always sitting next to me? Move your f**king chair to the other end of the beach.’”

She continued by saying: “I said, ‘That’s ok, b**ch, because we’re leaving.’ She’s like, ‘I’m not asking you to leave.’ I honestly told her, ‘You might want to f**king loosen up, lady.’ I said, ‘This is a beach that a lot of people pay a lot of money to stay here and enjoy the beach and if you don’t like it, f**king go somewhere else. It’s life.’”

Read more here.

To keep up with Kim Zolciak, follow her on Instagram here.

What are your thoughts about Kim Zolciak’s son holding a real gun?

Up Next: Kim Zolciak Posts Highly Concerning Picture About Her Son And A Gun | Kim Zolciak Reveals Even More Bikini Snapchats | Kim Zolciak-Biermann Claps Back Hard at Woman On Social Media

[H/T TMZ]