Kim Zolciak Says ‘The Skimpier The Better’ While Showing Off Bikini Body

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak had a pretty simple approach to beach attire before heading out with her husband, posting a video to Snapchat where she says, “I guess when you’re going with Hubby and no kids, the skimpier the better, right?” It’s a motto that’s hard to argue with, so we won’t challenge her to that. You can see the photos of the skimpy swimsuit over at ET Online.

The 38-year-old mother of six definitely looks great but she’s made no secret of having some surgical help in the looks department.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In October, Zolciak sat down with ET to discuss some of these alterations, starting at the top of her head.

UP NEXT: Real Housewife Gretchen Rossi Is Getting Sued By Her Own Lawyers

Zolciak told the interviewer, “We all know that I wear a wig, although I have amazing hair. But it’s a lot easier to just have the wig curled over here and then put on my head. I hate doing my makeup, like sitting there for an hour and then another hour for my hair? No! I’m not doing it. So, yes, this is not real.”

The alterations don’t end there, as she revealed, “I’ve done my lips.” She added, “I’ve been getting Botox since I was young, for migraines initially and now it’s the obvious reason. I’ve had my boobs done. I fixed my hernia and had a tummy tuck at the same time, you know, it’s one in the same.”

She also admitted to having her skin tightened, which sounds like some sort of medieval torture.

“Oh, Ulthera!” she pointed out. “I just did [skin-tightening treatment] Ulthera…but it’s not instant. I do like instant gratification.”

Maybe the reason she ended up leaving the Real Housewives series was because she no longer contained enough genuine human anatomy to be considered “real” anymore.

MORE NEWS: Real Housewife Vicki Gunvalson Spawns FBI Complaint / Real Housewives Star Busted For Having Wine In Jail / ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards Gets Surprise Puppy for Christmas, Has Adorable Meltdown

[H/T ET Online]