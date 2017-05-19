Kim Zolciak Posts Highly Concerning Picture About Her Son And A Gun

Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared a picture on Snapchat that ignited a social media controversy.

My heart can’t take it ❤❤ @kroyjaggerbiermann @kashbiermann had to dress up as cowboys for school today! 😍 BOYS RULE 😍 A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:08am PST

The Don’t Be Tardy star posted a photo that showed a questionnaire that her son, Kash, filled out. The purpose of the assignment was for the 4-year-old to answer questions about his football player dad, Kroy Biermann.

The photo shows that Kash explained that his father’s favorite thing to do the whole world is to “ride his 4-wheeler,” and that his favorite food and drink are “steak” and “Sprite.”

While the first several answers were cute, the 38-year-old reality star’s fans were concerned when they read that Kash wrote: “I love [my dad] because he lets me hold his real gun.”

After Kim posted the photo, her followers took to social media to express their concerns about whether a 4-year-old should be holding a real gun.

Kim shared a photo of the questionnaire with the caption: “I [heart] this!”

The Atlanta native also shared another note that Kash wrote to his father.

“It was Donuts With Dad on Friday and look at how cute all these little gifts are. That’s Kroy’s hand in black and Kash’s is the smaller one,” Kim said.

“Dear Dad, I love you,” the note from Kash said. “Thank you for making food for me. [Heart] Kash.”

This isn’t the first time this week that Kim Zolciak has caused a stir on social media. The mother of six recently shared a post on Instagram where she chronicled a story of snapping back at a woman while their family was at the beach on vacation.

She began the post by writing: “This lady on the beach came up to me and said, ‘Could you keep you and your kids quiet? It’s a very quiet peaceful beach.’ B**ch, what? They’re 4 and 5. We’ve been nothing but respectful. I told her, ‘Well, why are you always sitting next to me? Move your f**king chair to the other end of the beach.’”

Zolciak-Biermann went on to absolutely obliterate the woman in a lengthy post, read the rest of her scathing social media post here.

Kim has also been sharing a slew of bikini pics that flaunt her famously curvaceous body this week at the beach. Check out the pics here.

What was your reaction after seeing Kim Zolciak’s latest post about her son?

