Kim Kardashian’s New Security Detail Is Ready To Rambo

After the recent robbery that left the Kardashian family thoroughly rattled, Kim Kardashian is ramping up her security detail to presidential levels. The 35-year-old has now hired former Secret Service members who will be heavily armed, according to TMZ.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will be driven around in “armored” vehicles, and at least 2 of the new hired body guards will be accompanying Kim everywhere she goes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kim and her rapper husband Kanye West have both been making serious efforts to revamp their protective squads after she was held up at gunpoint and robbed of more than $10 million worth of jewelry in Paris last week. The Selfish author discussed security options with ex-special force members from the Israeli Army, ex-CIA agents, and former Secret Service members. Also, “Fade” rapper Kanye West has had meetings with the owners of 2 of the top security firms.

As for the rest of the Kardashian clan, family matriarch Kris Jenner has also been heavily involved in the meetings regarding everyone’s protection. Jenner is reportedly planning on getting further protection for her other daughers, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

No word on whether Kris Jenner’s son Rob Kardashian will be getting a protective detail.

Kim’s long-time bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, still has a job. While he came under heavy scrutiny for leaving Kim unattended at the hotel while protecting her sisters at a nightclub, he has most recently been spotted alongside Kanye at a concert in Chicago on Saturday.

Do you think Kim Kardashian is overreacting or is a heavily-armed security detail necessary in light of the robbery in Paris?

[H/T TMZ]