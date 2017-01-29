Kim Kardashian’s Booty Is Back

It’s been a while since the queen of social media truly posted a photo embracing – and flaunting – her amazing figure. But, it seems that thanks to a little vacation, Kim Kardashian has unveiled her flawless curves.

The 36-year-old reality star is living it up in Costa Rica with her family during their vacation. That means that there is plenty of time for the Kardashian to hang out poolside. Of course, you can’t hang out by the pool without putting on a swimsuit. That means Kardashian has brought out a thing string bikini to get the maximum about of sun.

TMZ caught some photos of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star and her sister and friend chilling out in the pool. Kardashian is sporting a tan bikini with a high cut thong style bottom, which hits her curves perfectly, including her famous rear end.

Despite the recent stress in her life, it seems that Kardashian has been keeping fit. When most women would indulge in sweets or, at least, swear off the gym for a but while things calm down, it seems that Kardashian has been sticking to her routine. She actually recently opened up about her workout schedule. Turns out that the star is more committed to a good workout than most because she says she works out for more than an hour every single day – even if she doesn’t Snapchat about it.

Needless to say, all that hard work has paid off! We’re glad to see Kim fit and healthy and, more importantly, having fun during her getaway.

