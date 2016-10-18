Kim Kardashian’s Assistant Speaks Out After Paris Robbery

Two weeks after Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, the reality star’s assistant is now speaking out. Steph Shep posted a note on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s app on Monday afternoon, and gave fans an update on one of Kim’s biggest projects.

“Hey guys, so you may have noticed we haven’t updated the app in a couple of weeks,” Shep wrote. “Keeks is taking some much needed time off.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“But not to worry,” she said. “We’ve called upon Kim’s closest friends, fam and yours truly to serve up some exclusives. Stay tuned for new posts and app takeovers!!”

The update on Kim’s app comes only days after the 35-year-old surfaced for the first time in public at an Italian restaurant with a female friend. Kim has been keeping a low-profile since the frightening robbery in Paris, and she has been seeking professional help through counseling.

“Kim is doing better but she still has a long way to recover from the robbery,” an insider said during a chat with E! News. “Her friends and family have been really supportive. Her sisters and mom have been checking on her every day.”

When he isn’t performing, Kim’s rapper husband Kanye West has also been a huge source of support for her.

“Kanye has been by her side when he isn’t working and calling her nonstop to check in on her,” the source said.

Khloe Kardashian has also spoken out about her sister, and explained that the Kardashian family is going to help her get through it together. She recently talked to Ellen DeGeneres to talk about Kim.

“I mean, it’s incredibly traumatic what happened to her, but our family is super close and great and we’ll get through it together, and we do appreciate all of your guys’ love and support and it will take time,” Khloe said. “You know it was horrible what happened to her.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns with all new episodes on Sunday, October 23 on E!

Were you excited to see an update on Kim Kardashian West’s app?

[H/T E! News]