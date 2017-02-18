Kim Kardashian Just Posted The Ultimate Wet T-Shirt Contest Pic

One of the biggest joys of going on vacation is that you get to take a break from the real world and out your troubles behind you in hopes of getting some relaxation. For most people, that often means leaving your phone behind so that you can stay in the moment and not let your serenity be disturbed by someone back home trying to hassle you. If you’re Kim Kardashian, however, vacations mean you continue taking photos of yourself in various vacation outfits and posting them on the internet.

New pics on my app #KKWAPP A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:29am PST

You’ll have a hard time not staring at the new photos, as they feature Kim in a soaking wet white t-shirt and bikini bottoms. The reason you’ll be staring is clearly because you’ll try to figure out exactly what Kim’s shirt means.

The shirt in question, which reads “Jamaica No Problem,” looks to be missing some sort of punctuation. Is it supposed to be, “Jamaica? No Problem!” as if to say that there are no difficulties going to the tropical location. Perhaps it’s supposed to read, “Jamaica! No Problem!” to imply that, when in Jamaica, there are no problems. Or could the shirt possibly mean, “Jamaica, No Problem,” like you are addressing someone whose name is Jamaica and they have just asked you, “Can you pose under this waterfall for me?”

Regardless of the nonsensical shirt, Kim seems to be enjoying herself, even if none of the pictures feature her husband, possibly because he was busy working on his fashion show.

