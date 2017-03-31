Kim Kardashian Just Revealed She Has A Bizarre Talent

Kim Kardashian West is often in the headlines for her physical attributes or her family’s exploits on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but this reveal is a bit on the weirder side.

TMZ caught up with the reality star to resurface one of her oddest talents: smelling cavities.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For those unfamiliar with Kim K’s dental exploits, she’s mentioned several times over the years that she can figure out if someone has a cavity just by smelling them.

This peculiar dental detection ability might seem trivial, but it’s popped up in her life several times, most notably on an episode of KUWTK.

In one episode, Kim says goodbye to her then-brother-in-law Lamar Odom then immediately goes to her sister Khloé to inform her of the perceived tooth issue.

UP NEXT: Kim Kardashian Undergoing Surgery To Help Have Another Child

The model/entrepreneur has also tweeted about her strange ability on multiple occasions.

i have a really odd talent. i can smell when someone has cavaties! i have never been wrong yet! they dont even have 2 be super close by me — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 13, 2009

Someone has a cavity in the car I’m in. I can smell it. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 19, 2010

When the paparazzi asked her about the skill, he seemed amused and confirmed she’s tested out her knack for smelling plaque on “everyone.”

In other Kim K news, she recently took to Instagram to share emotional details of the Paris robbery and also shared a throwback photo of her family during simpler times.

Watch the toothy paparazzi encounter below:

What do you think about Kim Kardashian West’s weird tooth talent?

MORE:

[h/t TMZ]