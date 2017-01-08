Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Spotted in Rare Public Outing

For the Kardashian-West family, they are ready to put 2016 behind them. 2017 began with the stars slowly delving back into the spotlight by Kardashian West returning to social media on January 3 after three months of silence.

The couple ventured out on Friday night, Kardashian West looking casual in black-and-red flannel while West sporting his signature…non-smile.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the two were photographed leaving West’s office building in Calabasas, California, before heading to Jay Z and Beyoncé’s home in Holmby Hills around 7 p.m. “They seemed to be in a good mood,” the eyewitness told ET.

Kardashian West has stayed out of the spotlight for months after her terrifying ordeal in Paris, but has slowly been returning to social media during recent weeks, appearing in several Instagram photos, as well as a holiday photo West shared of the family during Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party.

