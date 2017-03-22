Kim Kardashian Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Adorable Family Pic

The Kardashians are basically the first family of television at this point.

While we’re used to seeing the reality TV stars on Keeping Up with Kardashians and, well, basically everywhere else, we often forget the family’s humbler beginnings.

Kim Kardashian West took us back to that time with a super cute throwback photo she posted on Instagram Tuesday night.

The shot shows the four Kardashian children (Rob, Kourtney, Khloe and Kim) and the laps of their parents Kris and Robert, who rose to national prominence as a defense attorney for O.J. Simpson.

The photo is from the late ’80s, so Rob is still an infant and the girls are all under ten years old. They all seem to be wearing matching white outfit for the photo, with Kim standing out in a blue dress covered in bows.

The shot was taken even before the infamous 1995 People v.s O.J. Simpson trial, which was turned into an award-winning series last year and featured David Schwimmer portraying the Kardashian patriarch.

This is the latest of several family shots Kim K has posted this week.

On Sunday, she shared two different shots of Kris, Kourtney, herself and half-sister Kendall Jenner taken while in Paris. Those shots are particularly notable as they were taken shortly before Kim was the victim of a vicious robbery in October 2016.

While those photos focused on a somber subject, with Kim writing about her emotions surrounding the incident, this throwback shot is much more light-hearted. The model and entrepreneur simply captioned it “Squad.”

You can follow Kim Kardashian West on Instagram at @kimkardashian.

