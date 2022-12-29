Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Photoshop Accusations With Subtle Proof

If it's one thing the Kardashian family is used to, they have to constantly battle rumors of photoshopping their photos. They've been accused of doing so to make their bodies look ideal, or even obsessing over family memories so much that they've photoshopped one another into each other's photos. Now, Kim Kardashian is shutting down another rumor of photoshopping. She was accused of doing so in this year's holiday photo of herself, her sisters, and their momager in a shot from their annual Christmas Eve bash. The SKIMS founder shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the lavish photoshoot to prove otherwise. Shared to her Instagram Story, the mom of four showed the six KarJenner women all posing in their holiday best, just like they did in the original photo.

This year's KarJenner Christmas party pulled out all of the stops. With large red Christmas trees as a backdrop, the party was infused with a red ball pit, a gingerbread house station and a man dressed as one of Santa's elves. Sia attended the event to sing alongside Kim's oldest daughter, North West. The two performed "Snowman" and her hit "Chandelier."

All of the ladies dressed in their best. Kim donned a sparkly silver dress returning to her signature brunette tresses after getting rid of her bleach bonde hair she debuted at this year's Met Gala. Khloe and her daughter True wore matching red gowns, while Kourtney went with a white two piece crop top and skirt ensemble. Kendall rocked a Jessica Rabbit look, as Kylie and her daughter Stormi wore tan and black matching gowns.

The family has held the Christmas Eve shindig since 1978, with momager Kris Jenner being the host for over 30 years before passing it along to Kim, and later Kourtney. There are always famous celebrity attendees, including close family friends the Hiltons, and twins Khadijah and Malika Haqq. Others who have attended over the years include Toni Braxton, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Larsa Pippen, Babyface, Christina Aguilera, and more.