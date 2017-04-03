Kim Kardashian Has Bizarre Interaction With Person On The Street, Makes Hilarious Typo In Tweet After

Kim Kardashian was involved in a bizarre incident on Saturday night when a man crashed into her outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old mother of two was walking down the sidewalk near celebrity hotspot Mr. Chow when a man “attacked” her. While the photos showed Kim Kardashian with a shocked expression on her face as the man cowered over her only inches away, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star later took to Twitter to downplay the ordeal. However, her tweet had a hilarious typo which caused social media to totally erupt.

Check out the photos of Kim Kardashian here.

Kim’s hilarious typo-riddled tweet read: “A random guy walks near me & almost bumped into me but he hit the parking meater (sic). Not attacked me. Hope he’s ok!”

She has since corrected the misspelling in the tweet. Even though she edited the tweet, her fans were quick to point out the mistake.

A random guy walks near me & almost bumped into me but he hit the parking meter. Not attacked me. Hope he’s ok! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 3, 2017

During the outing, Kim Kardashian looked absolutely stunning a white ensemble that resembled a wedding dress. The sheer skirt put her legs on full display as her high-waisted bottoms flaunted her hourglass shape.

The pictures of the strange scene on Saturday night show a man wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt while carrying a red backpack. As it turns out, he walked smack into a parking meter face first. He was trying to evade the paparazzi and photographers following Kim Kardashian and her pal around.

The Selfish author was visibly confused by what was going on as was her friend Fajer Fahad. Kim’s security guard promptly stepped in and grabbed the man to assess if there was a threat. The unidentified man held his hands up to show that he meant no harm and then he was led away.

Kim Kardashian made to explain that the incident was not an “attack.”

“So @JonathanCheban just called me & asked if I was ok & read online I was attacked outside of Mr. Chow. Totally not true! Such weird rumors,” she tweeted.

So @JonathanCheban just called me & asked if I was ok & read online I was attacked outside of Mr. Chow. Totally not true! Such weird rumors — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 3, 2017

What do you think was going through Kim Kardashian‘s mind when this man bumped into her?

