Kim Kardashian Still ‘Seems Miserable’ After Kanye West Hospitalization, Source Says

Kanye West may be out of the hospital, but that doesn’t mean that all is well for him and wife Kim Kardashian. Actually, it seems that since West has left treatment things have only gotten worse for Kardashian. West might seem better, but Kardashian just seems miserable.

With everything that has been going on between Kardashian and West over the last few months, many thought that the two were headed for divorce. The couple and many sources near to them have denied that claim – one even called it “bullshit.” However, it doesn’t look like all is well in paradise, especially now that West has rebuilt his busy schedule.

“Kim still denies they are getting a divorce, but things are definitely not great between her and Kanye,” a source said. “Kanye is supposed to rest and focus on his mental health. Instead, he has had a very busy week and is done resting.”

Since West was released, his reality star wife has said over and over that she wants to help him continue to get the help he needs to make sure he doesn’t end up in the hospital again. It seems that the rapper doesn’t agree with that idea. Since his release, he has been spotted visiting an art exhibit, biking with friends, and, most recently, meeting with President-elect Donald Trump.

“Kim acts annoyed. She also seems miserable and is spending a lot of time with her family,” added a source.

So, what does this mean for the couple? Who knows? The two are still living apart from each other, but seem to be checking in together. West might be returning to his regular, everyday lifestyle too quickly for Kardashian, but is it truly “normal” if it doesn’t include time with his family?

