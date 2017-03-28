Sources Come Out With New Shocking Details About Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape

Now ten years after the release of Kim Kardashian‘s infamous sex tape with R&B singer Ray J, all new shocking details have surfaced.

A former editor at InTouch Weekly, Kevin Dickson, spoke out to Page Six about the moment when Kim Kardashian found out that the sex tape surfaced on the Internet.

At the time, the Selfish author was in Australia with Paris Hilton. When Dickson was able to reach her, Paris answered the phone as Kim “was crying in the background.”

He continued by saying, “She’d seen the story by then, and Kim’s saying, ‘It’s not me, it’s not me.’ Kim denied it and denied it and she was denying and crying at the same time.”

Longtime New York journalist Ben Widdicombe was the reporter who broke the news of the sex tape in the New York Daily News. He recalled the moments leading up to report.

“I was reading the Sydney Morning Herald and Paris was visiting Sydney and there was a picture of Paris and her previously unknown friend Kim posing on Bondi Beach [on Dec. 28, 2006]. And I just thought, ‘Who is that woman?’ I was so struck by how beautiful Kim was and I just thought that she looked like a star and I’d never heard of her,” Widdicombe said. “So I made a mental note that Paris has this incredibly good-looking friend called Kim Kardashian. Literally the next time I heard about her [it was when a source told me] that there was this tape for sale.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star eventually sold the footage to Vivid Entertainment in February of 2007. Reports at the time claimed that she was paid $5 million.

Steven Hirsch, the founder and co-chairman of Vivid Entertainment, said: “Ultimately [Kim] did sell us the footage so we had the ability to put it out and distribute it.”

The mother of two reportedly became less upset about the situation once she learned that she could be getting a massive payday for the sex tape.

“Then she calmed down,” Dickson said. “When [Vivid] talked money with her, she started talking [to me] more frequently again.”

The sex tape, titled Kim Kardashian Superstar, was released on March 21, 2007, by Vivid Entertainment. Since being shared on the Internet, the video has been viewed more than 150 million times and has made over $50 million.

Kim Kardashian instantly skyrocketed into stardom and ended her days as Paris Hilton’s personal assistant.

Later in the year, Paris’ show The Simple Life was canceled by MTV. Only two weeks later, E! News announced a new reality show featuring Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

