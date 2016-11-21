Kim Kardashian Set to Make First Public Appearance Since Robbery

Kim Kardashian has been maintaining a low profile since being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, but the reality star is set to return to the public eye.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will attend an event honoring her late father Robert Kardashian on Monday night. She will join her siblings Rob, Kourtney and Khloé, as well as mom, Kris, at the Denise Rich’s Angel Ball to accept an award on Robert’s behalf, Page Six reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The mother of two has been silent on social media since being attacked in her hotel room. While she has been spotted at some of Kanye West’s concerts, this will be her first major public appearance.

The family has reportedly also resumed filming their show. Production was originally halted by E! in the wake of the terrifying ordeal.

Next: Kim Kardashian Makes a Return to Social Media Takes Posts Down, Kim Kardashian’s Doctors Address Concerns Over Potential Third Pregnancy, Kim Kardashian Shares Photos Of Her Kids On Halloween, First Photos Since Paris Robbery

Originally posted on Womanista.com.