Kim Kardashian Shows More Than She Bargained For When Hitting The Town Braless

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian displayed a much shorter hairdo than fans were used to, shocking her social media followers. When stepping out on the town on Friday, the reality star showed a correlation between how much hair she chops off and how much skin she shows when running errands. As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a tube top, it didn’t allow her to wear a bra underneath, resulting on showing off a little more than she might have anticipated. You can head to Daily Mail to see the outfit in question.

✂️✂️✂️ @kimkardashian popped by our campaign shoot today with freshly cut locks and her Good Legs White001 that she made into bermudas 😍😍 #goodsquad #goodlegs A post shared by GOOD AMERICAN (@goodamerican) on Mar 31, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

36-year-old Kim documented the hairstyle update on her Snapchat, taking 3 inches from her already shortened hair. The occasion for the trim was to model clothes for her sister Khloe’s Good American photo shoot.

Clearly not entirely comfortable with her shorter hair, Kim told her followers, “I feel like the hair looks like a wig,” when she debuted her trim. When the hair got even shorter, she alerted her fans in a different video, “I cut my hair even shorter today, guys.”

Kim’s hair was noticeably shorter upon close inspection, but considering how tight her top and cut-offs were, it was hard to look up from an outfit that put such an emphasis on her curvy figure and slender waist.

The reality star might not be enjoying her slim waist much longer, as she revealed in a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she’s undergoing a procedure to help facilitate a third child.

In the episode, Kim detailed the procedure, saying, “I have to have a surgery on my uterus, to kind of repair this hole. So they need to like, clean that out, and there’s like scar tissue. It’ll also be a really high-risk pregnancy just I would be able to get pregnant.”

“Having more kids is definitely gonna be a struggle,” Kim revealed. “I’ve gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don’t think it’s safe for me to conceive again myself.”

She added, “This surgery is really the one last thing I can try. I want my kids to have siblings, and I want to know that I did everything that I could to make this happen”

