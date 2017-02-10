Kim Kardashian Reveals Steamy Waterfall Bikini Pics From Costa Rica Trip

Kim Kardashian, must be feeling a bit nostalgic lately. Not only has the queen of social media been sharing most of her Instagram photos with a very retro feeling filter, but she has been digging into the past for a few of her latest posts. Some posts are from when the 36-year-old was younger, while others are a few extra photos from her family’s recent Costa Rica trip.

In her latest batch of sexy snaps, Kardashian shows off her adventurous side. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed hanging out in her sexy black two-piece suit next to a gorgeous waterfall. She lounged a bit, showing off her impressive abs. She admired the scenery. Most importantly, she jumped into the roaring waters without a care in the world.

Videos by PopCulture.com

🌿💦 JUMP 🌿💦 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 7, 2017 at 11:37am PST

See the rest of her photos here

Of course, not all of Kardashian’s recent uploads have been photos of her in swimwear. She also recently posted a few throwback photos. One, in particular, was of a young Kardashian with her late father, Robert Kardashian. It looks like they are standing with a team of some sort, though it’s hard to tell what sport the group of girls was supposed to be playing.

Kardashian also posted a video on social media of a time back in 1998 when she was featured in a photoshoot for Barbie magazine. She looked like a young tourist exploring all of the sights around Hollywood. Crazy to think that a girl who started off in Barbie magazine would eventually grace the cover of Vogue and GQ.

Of course, Kardashian also made sure to post a few more recent throwbacks. Including a photo from back in 2002 when she was rocking a set of cornrows. Got to love a good Throwback Thursday.

More: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Ripped Abs Selfie | Sofia Vergara Reveals Throwback Bikini Photo, Calls out Kardashians | Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Reportedly Not Living Together

[H/T ET]

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!