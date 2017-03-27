Kim Kardashian Reveals Plans For Baby Number Three With Kanye West

Saint and North may be looking at a sibling sooner than we thought! In the promo for an upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up about her plans to have a third baby with hubby Kanye West.

“I’m going to try to have one more baby,” Kardashian said on the promo E! News shared.

“I want my kids to have siblings but the doctors don’t fee like it’s safe for me,” she adds.

In the past Kardashian has had some trouble getting pregnant, so it makes sense that there would be trepidation surrounding another attempted pregnancy. The promo leaves things a little up in the air as to what happens next, but it sounds like Kardashian is pretty adamant about expanding her family one way or another.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com