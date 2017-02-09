Kim Kardashian Reveals Classic Pictures From Her 1998 Barbie Magazine Debut

Kim Kardashian was reminiscing on days gone by in a new video on Wednesday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a clip on Snapchat that showed her thumbing through the pages of a Barbie Magazine from 1988 in which she posed for her first ever photo shoot as a youngster.

“You guys, my first debut was in 1988 in Barbie Magazine,” the 36-year-old said while narrating the video. “Look at what a star, reading star maps.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the time, the Selfish author would have only been 7 or 8 years old, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In the photo, the mother-of-two was posed next to a sign that read, “I [heart] L.A.”

As the nostalgia was setting in, Kim kept reeling in the years by showing off a birthday card given to her by her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian. The celebrity sisters were in high school at the time.

The card from Khloe Kardashian read: “I love you very much. I know you get so mad at me when I borrow your clothes, but I will try to stop. I love you happy birthday.”

When Kim isn’t sharing memorable moments from her recent stroll down memory lane, she has been taking to Snapchat to share adorable photos of her two kids. See the pics here.

To keep up with Kim Kardashian, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

Did you know that Kim Kardashian modeled for the Barbie Magazine in 1998?

Up Next: Kim Kardashian Reveals Sweet Saint And North Snapchat Videos | Kim Kardashian Reveals All The Curves In Braless Twitter Pic | Kim Kardashian Goes off on Sisters Kourtney and Khloe

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]