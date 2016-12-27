Kim Kardashian Returns To Social Media, By Way Of Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian seems to be slowly returning to social media since stepping away from the spotlight after the Paris robbery. On Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed up on Instagram thanks to her younger sister Kylie Jenner.

Lip Kit creator Kylie Jenner posted the group photo alongside Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian as the four celebrity siblings were all glammed up for a holiday celebration. Kylie shared the snap with the caption: “Kendall where u at ?”

Kendall where u at ? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:10pm PST

Not only did Kim make an appearance on social media, but also she debuted a new lip ring while attending the Kardashian clan’s decadent Christmas bash.

Kim’s sister Khloe clearly loved the new accessory. In a Snapchat video, Khloe said: “How to die? How dope is my f***ing sister? Look at this dress and look at the jewelry. You are a bad a** b*tch, Kim!”

For the event, Kim was rocking a glimmering, gold low-cut dress. No word on whether her rapper husband Kanye West was in attendance at the party.

The celebrity couple has been going through quite a tumultuous period in their marriage, but tried to make the best of the holidays this year. Over the weekend, Kim and Kanye were spotted at a Los Angeles Ballet performance of The Nutcracker at Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center with North West, Kourtney Kardashian, and Penelope Disick.

The family has been attempting to stay out of the public eye since her robbery in Paris and most recently following Kanye’s hospitalization due to an emotional breakdown. Despite the rising tensions, sources close to the couple state that their marriage is still intact.

“They are going through a lot but from what it seems like they are doing it together and getting through it,” a source told the site.

While some sources have claimed that Kim and Kanye are “getting through it,” other insiders maintain that the two are headed for a divorce. A source recently explained that the Kardashian family had a gathering in order to talk about the future of Kim and Kanye’s marriage.

“It was basically to discuss how to proceed privately and publicly with what’s going on with his health and his and Kim’s relationship.” The source continued by saying, “Things got to a point where Kanye refused to discuss his health anymore and demanded that they all butt out of his affairs.”

Do you want Kim Kardashian to return to social media?

[H/T Instagram: Kylie Jenner]