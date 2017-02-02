Kim Kardashian Relives Her Horrible Robbery While Providing Testimony For French Authorities

Kim Kardashian had to relive her traumatic Paris robbery experience while testifying with French police on Wednesday morning.

The 36-year-old mother of two met with French investigators at a hotel in New York City to describe how she was bound, gagged, and robbed at gunpoint, according to E! News.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is attempting to aid the investigators in identifying the burglars as well as providing her account of the horrifying events that transpired.

Most recently, a transcript of the Selfish author’s statement to the police surfaced on the Internet. NBC News confirmed the authenticity of the statement even though the police and Kim didn’t speak out on the leaked conversation.

Around 3 a.m. on October 2, Kim first became suspicious after hearing people outside her hotel room.

“I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted to ask who was there, but no one answered.”

Kim Kardashian then called out for help, but then the robbers barged in the room.

“One [man] had a ski mask and he had a cap and a jacket with ‘Police’ on it,” she said. “The second man had the same ‘Police’ clothes, but did not have any ski mask.”

Once the robbers were in the room, they wasted no time in requesting Kim’s valuables.

“He asked me where the jewels and the money was. He grabbed me and took me out to the entry hall. I was in a bathrobe, naked underneath.”

The wife of Kanye West then described being terrified when she was dragged into the bedroom and her hands were bound.

“We then went back to the bedroom and they pushed me onto the bed. And at that point they tied me up and put plastic cables and scotch tape on my hands, and then taped my mouth and my legs. They took me to my bathroom, more specifically in my bathtub.”

After the robbers had taken Kim’s jewelry including her $4 million ring from Kanye, she overheard them presumably discussing their escape.

“I got the impression they were saying they had to leave,” Kim said. “Then I succeeded in pulling off the tape from my hands and my mouth. I guessed that they were a bit inexperienced in the manner in which they had tied me up.”

At this time, the French police have arrested more than 15 people in connection to the crime. Four of the suspects were charged.

What are your thoughts on the latest details in the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery case?

