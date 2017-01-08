Kim Kardashian Posts Strange Tweet, Twitter Burns Her Immediately

Warning: some explicit language below…

Kim Kardashian just recently made her return to social media through various social media edits, tweets, and Instagram posts. She has been sharing a ton of family-centric photos as well to potentially counteract all of the media buzz about her relationship with Kanye West.

One of her latest tweets, though, was something quite strange:

Wait why am I now getting psoriasis on my face 😭 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2017

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted about a specific kind of skin problem that is apparently appearing on her face. Uh, what? Yes, that is strange to say the least. And compared to what she has been tweeting previously, it does not fit the mold whatsoever.

Naturally, Twitter immediately grabbed a hold of the tweet and started firing off mean comments to her:

@KimKardashian get some of Kourtney’s breast milk lol — dnv (@dashnavy25k) January 6, 2017

On the other side of the fence, some users showed a ton of support and even gave her tips on what might be causing the skin issue:

@KimKardashian you’re beautiful no matter what and you’re safe and that’s all that matters! Welcome back babe xxx — Carly Heading (@carlyylalaa) January 6, 2017

@KimKardashian stress or intolerance to dairy, gluten, or alcohol- 🧀 especially. I get it too if I’m not careful. Good luck! Take vitamins — Kate Stoltz (@kate__stoltz) January 6, 2017

We hope the reality television star is going to be ok, but this is a pretty strange thing to message out during all of the drama going on with the entire family at the moment. Again, it definitely doesn’t line up with what you’d think she would tweet right now.

Why do you think Kim Kardashian tweeted this out for all to see? Leave your answers in the comments below.

