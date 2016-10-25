Kim Kardashian Photo Emerges Of Her And Ice Cream

On Monday night, Kim Kardashian showed her face in public for the first time after the Paris robbery. The 36-year-old reality star left her home to go on a dessert run with her friend Jonathan Cheban, according to TMZ.

The Selfish author was definitely keeping it low key as she donned an oversized white hoodie and flip flops. She wore lip gloss, but other than that she was makeup-free.

Since she got back to Los Angeles, this is the first time that the the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has gone out in public without her face being covered since the Paris robbery on October 2.

The first time that Kim was seen in public, the reality star went to an Italian restaurant while staying incognito. An onlooker at the location said that Kim looked “somber.”

“She was with security,” an insider said to E! News. “She made a brief, 30-minute trip to a restaurant in Beverly Hills. She was with a female friend and looked very downcast and somber, not wanting to be seen.”

Most recently, a pre-robbery interview with Kim Kardashian West aired on CBS show 60 minutes. The purpose of the interview was to discuss social media and the impact that it has on how advertisers reach millennials.

The interview was hauntingly foreboding as Kim briefly discussed how her extensive use of social media means that she has lost some of her privacy.

“There are pitfalls, lack of privacy, loss of privacy,” Kim said regarding her fame and social media presence. “For me, I can handle it.”

Hopefully the most recent Kim Kardashian West public sighting means that she is recovering from the traumatic events in Paris that transpired several weeks ago.

Kim was held up at gunpoint and robbed of around $10 million worth of jewelry. The investigation has been on going and the authorities are hopeful that more footage will continue to show up that will help lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

The most recent development from the case came from CCTV surveillance video that caught a brief glimpse of the robbers escaping on bicycles.

Many fans may think this is a promising sign that Kim will be returning to the spotlight and on social media. However, Kim’ sister, Khloe Kardashian, recently stated that she was actually “not doing well.”

“I mean, she’s not doing that well,” Khloe said during a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres. “I mean, it’s incredibly traumatic what happened to her, but our family is super close and great and we’ll get through it together, and we do appreciate all of your guys’ love and support and it will take time. You know it was horrible what happened to her.”

How much longer do you think Kim Kardashian will stay out of the public eye?

