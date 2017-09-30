Kim Kardashian Might Have Confirmed the Three Kardashian Pregnancies a Month Ago

With the rumor mill in high gear thanks to the Kardashian-Jenner clan piquing our interest surrounding their reported pregnancies, clues are now emerging that point to an image Kim Kardashian posted at the start of September, possibily confirming the pregnancies.

In a cryptic photograph shared on Sept. 3, Kardashian might have confirmed all three of the pregnancies in one go.

The 3 of us… A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 3, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

While there is no information or context to the image Kardashian shared of herself with sisters, Khloé and Kylie, it was simply captioned, “The 3 of us…”

Fans and followers note that the Kardashian-Jenner family never does anything without intention, so it might seem improbable that Kardashian just by chance posted up the image weeks before the baby news emerged. And as social media notes, an ellipsis can speak volumes.

On Thursday, Kardashian officially confirmed she was expecting her third child via surrogate in a promo for the 10th season of Keeping up With the Kardashians, but Khloé and Jenner’s reported pregnancies are still under wraps.

While the image and its coincidence might seem like convincing evidence, it has been noted in the past that Jenner has always expressed she wanted to have kids sooner in life, rather than later; while Khloé revealed at the end of season nine of their E! reality series that she was no longer taking birth control as she and boyfriend, Tristan Thompson were talking about starting their own family.

The evidence towards Khloé’s pregnancy is even more stronger as the reality star shared images of her Thompson alongside the caption, “dad + mom” this past summer. Of course, those are terms fans usually call their favorite celebrities, but it might also be a tongue-in-cheek gesture.

Until it is confirmed though by the Kardashian-Jenner clan, no one knows…