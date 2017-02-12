Kim Kardashian Makes The Most Kim Kardashian Salad Ever

You might not realize this, but Kim Kardashian has a very good sense of humor. She proved so by shooting a hilarious video to celebrate her friend, and editor of French Vogue magazine, Carine Roitfeld gaining one million followers on Instagram.

The video, shared through Roitfeld’s account, opens with Kardashian sitting down and saying, “So I was looking on Instagram today and I realized Carine is almost at a million followers and I wanted to celebrate.” She goes on to explain, “I wanted to make her a cake but I don’t have any of the ingredients. But I do have the ingredients to make a salad, so I’m going to make her a celebratory salad.”

That’s right. Kardashian made what very well may be the world’s first “celebratory salad.”

Sporting a dark, oversized coat and with her hair worn flatiron straight, a montage begins with Kardashian “assembling” the salad. We see a shot of her wrapping her fingers around the refrigerator and opening it to get the salad ingredients.

Next, she begins cutting up the tomatoes and dropping in the leafy greens. That is all topped off with some lemon juice, which she squeezes fresh by hand.

Here’s where it gets interesting. It’s time to add the cucumber, however, instead of slicing or chopping it up, she simply snaps it in half and drops both halves in. Then she smothers the entire contents of the bowl in dressing and proactively licks a drop off of her finger.

Now, it’s unknown what type of dressing she uses, but it looks suspiciously like French dressing, which would make the entire thing so much funnier because, as previously mentioned, Roitfeld is the editor of FRENCH Vogue.

Once the salad is finished, Kardashian flips her hair and a waterfall of lettuce cascades over her. She wraps the whole thing up by adding a “1” candle to the mix and lighting it, and then saying, “Happy one million!”

No word on if Kardashian will be preparing “celebratory salads” for North West and Saint’s birthdays this year.

