Kim Kardashian Makes Return To Social Media, Takes Posts Down

For the first time since the Paris robbery, Kim Kardashian made her triumphant return to social media. Well actually, the 36-year-old proceeded to take the posts down on Tuesday morning, but maybe it is a sign that the queen of social media will be making a full-fledged return soon.

On Monday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared three photos on Facebook. One of the snaps was a picture of herself sitting in a chair looking at her phone. “Downtime #LumeeCollab,” she captioned the photo, while giving a shout out to her illuminating cell phone case.

The photo is reportedly an old snap as Kim’s followers noticed that she is holding her 2011 BlackBerry Bold in her lap which she mourned the loss of in August, according to People.

In addition to the photo, the Selfish author shared a since-deleted photo of herself and big sister Kourtney dressed up for Halloween along with a link to her blog. “Love these olds videos!” Kim wrote.

The third and final post was a guide for last-minute Halloween costume ideas from her personal assistant Stephanie Sheppard.

Most interestingly, the reality star only shared the image on Facebook. Typically, Kim Kardashian would have blasted the posts all over her social media platforms, most especially Twitter and Instagram.

The change is significant in that Kim has reportedly been blaming herself for the Paris robbery. She said that she was too liberal in posting details of her personal life on social media, so maybe she is going to be moving only towards using Facebook as her platform.

Kim Kardashian’s team has not released a statement as to why the Facebook posts have been deleted.

Since the frightening robbery in Paris, Kim Kardashian West has been keeping an uncharacteristically low-profile on social media.

A source close to Kim recently told People magazine, “She is still figuring out her life.” The source continued by saying, “She still has no plans for any work appearances, but her outlook on life seems more positive,” and she has “calmed down a lot since the robbery.”

Not only has Kim teased her return to social media, but also she has been seen in public several times since the robbery. She was recently spotted getting ice cream with her friend Jonathan Cheban, and the following night she attended her rapper husband Kanye West’s concert with her family.

