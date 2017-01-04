Kim Kardashian Makes Official Return To Instagram

Looks who’s back! After months of hiding from social media, Kim Kardashian has finally returned to Instagram. And her first photo is an adorable pic of her family.

Of course, Kardashian hasn’t been posting since her infamous robbery in Paris back in October. At the time, she believed that her Instagram post showing off her millions of dollars in jewelry made her a target for the thieves who would eventually tie her up and rob her at gun point. Needless to say, it’s understandable as to why she took time away from the sites.

Videos by PopCulture.com

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

But it looks like the internet finally has its social media queen back! The selfie queen’s photo was a simple snap of her, Kanye West, and their two kids, North and Saint. She captioned it simply, “Family.”

Right before the Keeping Up with the Kardashians returned to social media, she happened to take “West” off of all of her social media handles. So, instead of being Kim Kardashian-West, she has returned to simply being Kim Kardashian. This change in name is a bit curious given the alleged state of the reality star’s relationship with her rapper husband.

About a month after Kardashian was robbed at gun point, West had a breakdown and was hospitialized for about two weeks. Since then he has been revocering at home, however, it has since put a strain on their relationship. There have even been rumors that the two are getting a divorce.

Almost as quickly as the divorce rumors started, sources close to the family have said that Kardashian and West are still going strong. However, her fans now wonder after she decided to remove his name from her social media accounts.

Now that she has returned to social media, who knows what we will see from the queen of reality TV and her famous family.

More: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Snow-Filled Pictures With Scott Disick | Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Has Over 200 Pairs Of Sunglasses | Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Reportedly Back Together

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]