Kim Kardashian Makes Huge Baby No. 3 Announcement: ‘I Just Want To Explore Surrogacy’

It might be time to sit down for this one Kim Kardashian fans. Kim is about to drop a whopper on us all.

She wants to explore surrogacy for a third baby.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kim Kardashian has her hands full with her children, but she does seem to thoroughly enjoy parenting. She has even detailed being a parent on her website referring to a phrase her mom said of “One is like one, and two are like twenty.” I am not a parent, but I can imagine that this statement is very true. In fact, for me, I would bet one would feel like twenty.

In the above clip from E! Online, Kim drops some big time news about wanting another child and exploring surrogacy. Kris Kardashian’s reaction is priceless. I think a producer might have had to roll her jaw back up from the floor.

Either way, that is quite the announcement to make while everyone is just sitting around the table.

The coming year should be very interesting with Kim and Kanye, to say the least.

[H/T E! Online]