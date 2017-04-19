Kim Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Announces Epic Partnership

The Kardashian/Jenner business empire is maybe the most well-oiled machine in all of pop-culturedom. And it’s about to merge in the most epic way. Posting the first teaser to Instagram, Kim Kardashian West announced that she’s partnering with little sis Kylie Jenner for new products from Kylie’s beauty line.

COMING SOON @kyliecosmetics #KKW A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

The enigmatic post doesn’t really reveal a lot of information, but it does flash “KKW x Kylie” and “Coming Soon” across the screen, so let the floodgates of speculation open.

The most logical theory at this point seems to be that they could be partnering for a nude lipstick, seeing as how Kim is notorious for using them.

However, they could just as easily be teaming for a whole product line. Maybe lipsticks as well as one of her famous lip-kits, or even a highlighter (Kylighters) or blush.

Kylie Cosmetics is pretty much on the top of the make-up right now so it’s very smart of Kim to take advantage of an opportunity to share in the spoils.

La Familia A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Last year, Kylie’s Lip Kit line came under some pretty steep controversy for receiving an F with the Better Business Bureau. This was due to customers complaining about the product.

Not one to take it lying down, Kylie quickly fired back, “I’m sick and tired of people coming for my business. I love everything about Kylie’s Cosmetics and I will do anything in my power to protect and improve it every day and make you guys happy,”

She added, “I don’t want to respond to the haters but you guys deserve an answer and to know the facts. I love you and apologize to anyone who felt the urge to complain and didn’t receive the service they deserve.”

Ending her statement, Kylie said, “You guys are the reason I keep going and I’m motivated every day to make Kylie Cosmetics the best it can be,” “I’m continuing to learn and I just want to make everyone happy. Because so many of you spoke out, I’m excited to tell you that the Better Business Bureau has looked at the facts and changed the rating.”

Next up, Scott Disick partners with Rob Kardashian’s sock line? We won’t hold our breath.

