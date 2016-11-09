Kim Kardashian is seriously considering surrogacy, and exploring the options in thinking about having a third child. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star discussed the topic while in the car with her sister Kourtney.

“Obviously I do want to have my own baby,” Kim said. “But I truly don’t know if my body can handle it one more time.”

The Selfish author recently turned 36 years old this past October, and she has already had two children on her own. In her two previous pregnancies, Kim had high-risk complications while carrying 3-year-old North West and 11-month old Saint West. Kim suffered specifically from preeclampsia, which is a potentially dangerous condition in which a female’s blood pressure spikes during pregnancy, according to People. The experience has led her to consider using a surrogate.

In addition to Kim not thinking that her body can handle another pregnancy, she also feels like there is an overwhelming fear of the unknown about surrogacy that has been weighing on her mind.

“I mean there’s just a lot of fears that I have about surrogacy, and a lot of, like, unanswered questions,” Kim said in the clip from her E! News show. “Like I just don’t have the information on it, I don’t know how I’m going to feel about it. I never have given it that much thought that, I just, it’s something that does concern me.”

While Kim has her reservations about surrogacy, Kourtney explained to her that there were benefits to having a surrogate mother.

“If you use a surrogate, nobody has to know the whole time,” she explains. “You could have a baby for a year and nobody would even know. Not that that’s a reason to have a surrogate, but if you have to, that is a benefit.”

At the end of the clip, Kourtney suggest that Kim should seek out the advice of someone who has used a surrogate mother.

Check out the video above to see a brief teaser of this Sunday’s coming episode of KUWTK where Kim Kardashian addresses the possibility of using a surrogate.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Do you think Kim Kardashian will go through with her surrogacy ideas for her third child?

[H/T E! News, People]