Kim Kardashian’s Easter Sunday Dress Is Intense To Say The Least

Easter is many things to many people.

For some, it’s a day to spend time with family and celebrate togetherness while scarfing down chocolate bunnies and marshmallow Peeps.

Still, for others, it’s a reverent day of spiritual celebration and solemn reflection, while scarfing down chocolate bunnies and marshmallow Peeps.

For the Kardashian clan, however, it’s a day to work werk the church aisle like a fashion runway.

Stepping out after Easter Sunday service, cameras caught Kim Kardashian looking sleek and sexy in a nude-colored dress that carefully rests against all her curves, showing off a lot but revealing little.

Kim wasn’t the only one glammed up for Easter service.

Her husband Kanye West rocked a stylish jean jacket with a white dress shirt and some fresh black jeans. This might be the most sophisticated outfit we’ve seen him wear in a long time.

They, of course, has their kids in tow, and little North looked absolutely adorable in traditional white Easter dress.

Some other Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars got in on the action as well, as big sis Kourtney Kardashian and her family, and mom Kris Jenner also joined them.

Kourt wore a bright, multi-coloured long-sleeved jumpsuit, while her ex Scott Disick donned a classy black dress shirt with an all-over white design and a pair of white slacks and black loafer-style shoes.

Finally, mom, Kris looked very regal in a purple pantsuit with black trim.

All-in-all, The Kardashian’s really turned out for Easter. We’d expect nothing less.

