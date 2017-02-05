Kim Kardashian Goes off on Sisters Kourtney and Khloe

Kim Kardashian West has a bone to pick with her sisters, PEOPLE reports.

Kardashian West and sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian are having a hard time keeping up with each others’ schedules.

On Saturday, time management issues caused a light-hearted social media spat between the sisters. Kardashian West shared several Snapchat videos to express her displeasure with Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, who started their training session 30 minutes late. Subsequently, the trainer was 30 minutes later to Kardashian West’s session.

“So me and my friend Nikki are waiting for [our trainer] Joe to get here because my sisters’ workout ran 30 minutes late,” she said. “Thanks a–.”

The 36-year-old reality star got even more annoyed and put on the snow bunny Snapchat filter to send this message: “Okay, seriously, Kourtney and Khloe: f— you. This is so rude. I have been sitting in my garage waiting for the trainer for 30 minutes. I do have a life.”

When the trainer finally showed up, Kardashian West continued to be snarky.

“Oh look who decided to show up!” she said. “Look who decided to show up. Who was late? … Tell me, Joe. Who was late?”

Joe admitted the culprit of his tardiness was Kourtney.

Khloé wasn’t about to take her Kardashian West’s criticism laying down — she quickly placed the blame on older sister Kourt.

“The queen of being late for workouts,” Khloé announced as the camera panned to Kourtney. “Our workout started 30 minutes ago.”

“You’ve been hanging out with me in the kitchen!” Kourtney fired back to her.

“I’ve been waiting for you!” Khloé replied.

Maybe next time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars can all just work out together? Seems like a simple solution to us…

