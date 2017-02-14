Kim Kardashian Almost Eats It While Walking In Massive Heels In Snow

Kim Kardashian found herself extremely lucky that her bodyguard was by her side on Tuesday. Not because the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star needed protection, but because if he wasn’t there then she totally would have wiped out in the snow!

The 36-year-old was seen rocking a multi-colored, full-length fur coat and a pair fancy leather boots with high-heel bottoms while getting out of a vehicle and attempting to make her way to the sidewalk in New York City. As she jumped out of the car onto the pavement, Kardashian slipped and nearly ate it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fortunately for the mother-of-two, her burly bodyguard was nearby and was able to keep her from faceplanting on the concrete.

It’s unfortunate for Kim that the salt-and-pepper bearded bodyguard wasn’t in Paris with her at the time of the robbery because he seems like he might have done a better job of protecting the reality star from the terrifying hotel robbery than the people she was with.

While walking into the building, Kim was clearly unfazed by the near spill and seemed calm, cool, and collected as she briefly posed for selfies with adoring fans.

Kim Kardashian was in NYC in order to support her husband, Kanye West, during the launch of his Yeezy season 5 show on Wednesday, according to Daily Mail.

A source close to the couple said told People magazine that Kim and Kanye “spent the weekend apart so Kanye could focus on the show.”

Because Kanye has been pouring so much time and energy into the Yeezy clothing season 5 debut, Kim is worried that he may be putting too much pressure on himself given that the “Fade” rapper experienced a “psychotic breakdown” back in November that landed him in the hospital.

Kim is attempting to provide stability for Kanye in any way that he can, but the insider said that this kind of pressure “has been very bad for [Kanye] in the past.”

“There is definitely some concern that the show will be too much stress for him,” the source said. “He gets so involved and it’s hard to him to not get obsessed.”

Hopefully Kim and Kanye will be able to have an enjoyable, stress-free experience through the Yeezy season 5 event.

What was your reaction after watching the video of Kim Kardashian nearly slip and fall?

Up Next: Kim Kardashian Reveals Workout Getup That Is All But Painted On | Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian Not Working Out | Kourtney Kardashian’s GRAMMYs Afterparty Miniskirt Is Tight Beyond Belief

[H/T Daily Mail, People]