New Kim Kardashian Bikini Pics Have Landed

Kim Kardashian West and her sister Kourtney have been spotted flaunting their bikini bodies down in Mexico.

Kim was seen wearing a vintage Christian Dior bikini that showed off her trademark curvy physique perfectly. Kourtney was seen bouncing around in a tiny red bikini that could barely hold her assets.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two are vacationing in Tulum, Mexico, presumably to celebrate Kourtney’s 38th birthday, which was on April 18. There were no families accompanying the two mothers, but there were a ton of friends splashing around with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars.

Click here to see the photos.

This wasn’t the only time this week the duo was spotted taking a dip together. On Kourtney’s birthday, the two were seen poolside together.

Kim posted a paparazzi photo from the swim that showed off Kourtney’s toned figure.

“Kourt looking for zero f—s to give on her 38th bday looking soooo good,” she captioned the photo.

Kourt looking for zero fucks to give on her 38th bday looking soooo good A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

UP NEXT: All The Times Kourtney Kardashian Was The Hottest Kardashian

The sisters have been absolutely slaying with the bikini shots individually, as well.

Kim got an insane reaction from fans after posting numerous Snapchats of herself in a sparkling silver bikini that left little to the imagination.

Kourtney turned heads in Hawaii last month when she was seen out in a ton of sexy outfits. Most notably, she showed off her assets in a white bikini while lounging poolside.

Follow Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian at @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash, respectively.

MORE:

[h/t ET]