Kim Kardashian And Kanye West To Spend Holidays Together As A Family, Source Says

One of the many great things about the holiday season is its ability to bring together family. Despite everything that has been going on in the Kardashian-West family, it looks like they will be spending the Christmas holiday together.

The reality star and her rapper husband have had a rocky couple of months, and it seems as though things aren’t going to slow down for the pair. Now that Kanye West is out of the hospital, he is off again tackling a busy schedule. Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, has been caught up in taking care of her family, while also dealing with her own trauma from her Paris robbery in October.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many sources have confirmed that the couple is still living apart. The setup was established after West was released from the hospital, so he could continue to receive treatment for his exhaustion. Now it seems that he is seeing even less of his family now thanks to his schedule.

However, a source has confirmed that West and Kardashian do plan on spending the holidays together with their children, 3-year-old North and 1-year-old Saint. Given West’s hospitalization, the family did not get to spend Thanksgiving together as both West and Kardashian decided to keep their children out of the hospital for visits.

Hopefully, by having this quality time together for Christmas will help mend any of the issues that the couple has been facing over the last few months.

