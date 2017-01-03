Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Seen Returning From Trip To Visit His Mother’s Grave

Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West took a trip to Oklahoma City to visit his mother’s grave. On Monday night, TMZ captured photos of the celebrity couple as they returned home to L.A. after the New Year’s weekend trip.

As the two stepped off their private jet, Kim was holding her one-year-old baby Saint while Kanye walked hand-in-hand with 3-year-old North.

Check out the photos here.

This is reportedly the first time that the “Fade” rapper has taken his whole family to see where his late mother, Donda West, is buried.

During the trip, Kim and Kanye even managed to link up with other members of his family.

After Kanye West’s emotional breakdown this past November, it was extremely important to the 39-year-old musician to take his family to Donda’s burial location, a TMZ source said.

Kanye seems to being doing much better after his recent stint in the hospital. He made his first social media post in a significant amount of time. On December 27, West shared a family photo on Twitter. He posted the adorable snap with the caption: “Happy holidays.”

As for Kim Kardashian, she still hasn’t posted on her personal social media accounts. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has surfaced on her sister’s recent Instagram posts, and pics shared by her friends.

On December 30, the 36-year-old reality star made an appearance at the hospital to support her pal, Joyce Bonelli, and shower the makeup artist’s adorable newborn twins with kisses.

Bonelli posted the images on Instagram with the caption: “The Boys ‘First Kiss’ From Auntie KiKi @kimkardashian WELOVEYEEWW #BonelliTavernitiTwins #ILOVEMYFAMILY.”

While things are seemingly looking up for Kim and Kanye in their marriage, a new feud has surfaced between the reality star and her BFF. Learn more here.

What are your thoughts about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West taking a trip to Oklahoma City to visit his mother’s grave?

[H/T TMZ]